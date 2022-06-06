Has Martin St. Louis proven that he is a good coach?

The Montreal Canadiens reached a two-year contract extension with defenceman Chris Wideman on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed for Wideman, who was scheduled for unrestricted free agency after playing out a one-year, $750,000 contract signed with Montreal last summer.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension (2022-23 to 2023-24) with defenseman Chris Wideman.

The 32-year-old had four goals and 27 points in 64 games with the Canadiens last season.

Wideman has 20 goals and 52 helpers in 245 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.

He was selected in the fourth round (100th overall) by the Senators at the 2009 NHL draft.