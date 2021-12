Canadiens claim D Clague off waivers from Kings

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed defenceman Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Les Canadiens ont réclamé le défenseur Kale Clague au ballottage.



Clague, 23, has five assists in 11 games this season.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by the Kings at the 2016 NHL Draft, Clague has 11 assists in 33 career NHL games.