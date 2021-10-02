Up Next

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed goaltender Samuel Montembeault off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Montembeault, 24, recorded a .898 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in 13 games last season with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

The Bécancour, QC native was drafted in the third round (77th overall) by the Panthers at the 2015 NHL Draft.

In 25 career NHL appearances, Montembeault has a 9-8-3 record with a .892 save percentage and 3.20 GAA.