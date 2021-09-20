Price skates for first time since undergoing knee surgery

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team has signed defenceman Cody Goloubef to a professional tryout contract.

Goloubef, 31, played in 31 games for the Ottawa Senators' AHL affiliate Belleville Senators last season, recording four goals and two assists.

He has played of 160 NHL games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, tallying three goals and 22 assists over his NHL career.