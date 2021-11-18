Canadiens call up Caufield after six games in AHL

After Caufield was sent down to the AHL, Poehling called him to offer advice

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled winger Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket on Thursday and assigned Alex Belzile to the AHL.

Caufield, who was sent to the AHL on Nov. 1, posted two goals and five points in six games with the Rocket. The 20-year-old has been held to one assist in 10 games with the Canadiens this season.

Caufield joined the Canadiens late last season after completing his year at the University of Wisconsin. He posted four goals and five points in 10 regular season games, adding four goals and 12 points in 20 playoff games during the team's run to the Stanley Cup final.

He was selected 15th overall by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft.