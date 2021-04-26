Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that forward Cole Caufield will make his much anticipated NHL debut Monday night against the Calgary Flames.

The 20-year-old had a banner year in the NCAA this season with the Wisconsin Badgers, taking home the Hobey Baker Award after scoring 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games.

He also had two goals and five points in seven games as the United States won gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Stevens Point, Wisc. native was drafted 15th overall by the Habs at the 2019 NHL Draft.

After signing his entry-level contract on March 27, Caufield played two games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, recording three goals and one assist.

Caufield joined the Habs for their west coast road swing and has been practising with the team’s taxi squad.

The Flames sit just four points back of the Habs for fourth place in the North Division with Montreal holding one game in hand.