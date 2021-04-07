Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says the team is confident that forward Brendan Gallagher won't need surgery to repair his fractured right thumb, according to TSN's John Lu.

The team will wait for his swelling to subside and further evaluate before making the final determination.

Gallagher broke his right thumb in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers after being hit in the hand with an Alexander Romanov slapshot.

Gallagher has a history of hand injuries. In November 2015, he broke two fingers on his left hand off a slapshot from then-New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk that required surgery. In January 2017, he fractured his left hand off a shot from teammate Shea Weber that also required surgery.

The 28-year-old has 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games this season.