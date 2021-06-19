Richardson on Ducharme: He's always looking for us to improve every day

The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with forward Lukas Vejdemo on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 87 overall) by the Habs in the 2015 NHL Draft. He appeared in seven games with the Canadiens in the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal.

The Stockholm native spent last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, scoring seven goals and adding six assists in 27 games. He also played 16 games with Sodertalje SK, recording 10 points in 16 games.

The Canadiens will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series Sunday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal.