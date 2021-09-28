The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday they have cut defenceman Daniil Sobolev from training camp.

Sobolev was selected in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18-year-old is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Habs defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in pre-season action Monday night and will continue their exhibition schedule Friday night against the Ottawa Senators. 