The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday they have cut defenceman Daniil Sobolev from training camp.

Les Canadiens ont retranché le défenseur Daniil Sobolev de leur camp d'entraînement.



Sobolev was selected in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18-year-old is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Habs defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in pre-season action Monday night and will continue their exhibition schedule Friday night against the Ottawa Senators.