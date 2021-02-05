Romanov will play Saturday after taking puck to the face

Montreal Candiens defenceman Alexander Romanov will be able to play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators after taking a puck to the face in practice Friday.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Romanov did not suffer any fractures after Jonathan Drouin's shot caught him in the face. The 22-year-old did, however, require stitches.

He did not return to practice Friday after the incident.

#Habs Julien says Romanov will be able to play Saturday. He only needed a few stitches and didn’t suffer any fractures. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 5, 2021

Romanov, 21, returned to the Canadiens lineup for Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators after being a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

A second-round pick of the Canadiens on 2018, Romanov has one goal and two points in 10 games this season.