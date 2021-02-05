1h ago
Romanov will play Saturday after taking puck to the face
Montreal Candiens defenceman Alexander Romanov will be able to play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators after taking a puck to the face in practice Friday. Claude Julien said Romanov did not suffer any fractures after Jonathan Drouin's shot caught him in the face.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Candiens defenceman Alexander Romanov will be able to play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators after taking a puck to the face in practice Friday.
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Romanov did not suffer any fractures after Jonathan Drouin's shot caught him in the face. The 22-year-old did, however, require stitches.
He did not return to practice Friday after the incident.
Romanov, 21, returned to the Canadiens lineup for Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators after being a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.
A second-round pick of the Canadiens on 2018, Romanov has one goal and two points in 10 games this season.