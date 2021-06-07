Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry is still being evaluated after leaving Sunday's Game 3 with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Dominique Ducharme said.

Ducharme said Petry will take part in pregame warmup, with either Xavier Ouellet or Alexander Romanov drawing in if Petry cannot play in Game 4. Both players have yet to dress in the postseason.

Petry got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench.

The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1.

Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.