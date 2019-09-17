The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that with both player and agent approval, defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches.

The 22-year-old appeared in 21 games with the Canadiens last season, posting one goal and five points. He failed to record a point in three contests.

Juulsen was ruled out indefinitely in February due to a vision-related issue and did not play again last season. He suffered a facial fracture on Nov. 19 against the Washington Capitals after taking two pucks off the face on separate plays.

Forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.

The 2015 first-round pick was initially ruled day-to-day by head coach Claude Julien on Sunday due to a headache.

He has two goals and eight points in 44 career games with the Canadiens.