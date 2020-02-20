Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet will not return to Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals after leaving in the first period with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Xavier Ouellet ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (haut du corps).



Xavier Ouellet will not return tonight (upper-body).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 21, 2020

Ouellet went to the dressing room after taking a hard hit into the boards from Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway.

The 26-year-old has appeared in seven games this season for the Canadiens and registered one assist.

Ouellet played 1:04 of Thursday’s game and had one shot on goal before he was forced out of the action.