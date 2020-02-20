1h ago
Habs' Ouellet (UBI) ruled out on Thursday
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet was ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals after leaving in the first period with an upper-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet will not return to Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals after leaving in the first period with an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Ouellet went to the dressing room after taking a hard hit into the boards from Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway.
The 26-year-old has appeared in seven games this season for the Canadiens and registered one assist.
Ouellet played 1:04 of Thursday’s game and had one shot on goal before he was forced out of the action.