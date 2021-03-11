Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that defenceman Ben Chiarot has suffered a fracture in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in the coming days. 

Chiarot returned to Montreal on Thursday for further evaluation. 

He played just 5:41 over eight shifts before exiting the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks after he injured his hand fighting Canucks forward JT Miller.

The 29-year-old has one goal and five points in 25 games this season while averaging 21:22 of ice time.

The Canadiens have four games remaining on their current road trip. Victor Mete slots back into the lineup Thursday night against the Calgary Flames in Chiarot's absence. 