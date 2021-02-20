Habs D Petry returns for second after apparent upper-body injury

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry has returned to the Montreal Canadiens bench to start the second period after leaving in the first of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an apparent upper-body injury.

Petry had played 5:11 Saturday night before exiting. The 33-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 15 games this season.

