The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Karl Alzner has informed the organization that he has made the decision to opt out of Phase 3 and 4 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 12, 2020

Alzner has spent most of the last two seasons with the team's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He played four games with the Canadiens this season.

The defenceman has two more seasons remaining on his contract with Montreal with an AAV of $4.625 million.