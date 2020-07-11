1h ago
Canadiens' Alzner opts out of Return to Play
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenceman Karl Alzner has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program.
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenceman Karl Alzner has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program.
Alzner has spent most of the last two seasons with the team's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He played four games with the Canadiens this season.
The defenceman has two more seasons remaining on his contract with Montreal with an AAV of $4.625 million.