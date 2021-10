Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Saturday that defenceman Sami Niku suffered a concussion in Friday's preseason game against the Ottawa Senators and will be out indefinitely.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Sami Niku a subi une commotion cérébrale vendredi soir et sera tenu à l'écart du jeu un certain temps.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Sami Niku suffered a concussion in Friday night's game, which will keep him out for a period of time. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 2, 2021

Niku, 24, was hit from behind by Senators forward Josh Norris in the first period of Friday's 7-2 loss. He left the ice and didn't return to the game. Norris was not penalized on the play.

A seventh-round pick (198th overall) by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2015 NHL Draft, Niku signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Habs on Sept. 14 after being bought out by the Jets.

The Haapavesi, Finland native has two goals and 10 points in 54 career NHL games.