Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete left Saturday's overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury and didn't return.

After the game, head coach Claude Julien announced Mete would not travel to Boston for their game against the Bruins on Sunday night. He'll be re-evaluated Sunday

#Habs Mete sustained a lower body injury in the second period. He’ll be re-evaluated Sunday and will not travel to Boston tonight. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 30, 2019

In the second period, it appeared that Mete's leg collided with a Flyers defenceman and he skated slowly to the bench before heading to the locker room.

Mete has three goal and seven points in 25 games this season.

The Habs are on a seven-game winless streak with the result against the Flyers.