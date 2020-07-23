1h ago
Oullet confirms positive test for COVID-19
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet confirmed on Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19. Ouellet said he isn't certain he actually contracted coronavirus because his one positive test was sandwiched by negative results. Ouellet has quarantined and since tested negative multiple times.
TSN.ca Staff
Ouellet said he isn't certain he actually contracted coronavirus because his one positive test was sandwiched by negative results. Ouellet said he was asymptomatic, but the positive test required him to quarantine. He has since tested negative multiple times.
In 12 games with the Habs this season, the 26-year-old has recorded two assists.