Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet confirmed on Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

#Habs Ouellet confirms he contracted the coronavirus. When he arrived at training camp he tested negative, then positive, went into protocol, but says he didn’t experience symptoms. He quarantined and then subsequently tested negative multiple times. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 23, 2020

Upon follow up, #Habs Ouellet says that he isn’t certain he actually contracted the virus because his one positive test was sandwiched by negative results. Even though he said he was asymptomatic, the positive test required him to quarantine. https://t.co/lprQMfAzdk — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 23, 2020

In 12 games with the Habs this season, the 26-year-old has recorded two assists.