29m ago
Habs' Ducharme believed to have tested positive for COVID-19
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined for at least 10 days according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Ducharme had irregularities in his daily COVID-19 test.
TSN.ca Staff
Ducharme isolating due to testing 'irregularities'
Awaiting official word, but it’s believed Ducharme has tested positive for CoVid and will be sidelined at least 10 days.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2021
Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Ducharme had irregularities in his daily COVID-19 test. There has been no official announcement on Ducharme's status.
The team cancelled Ducharme's morning news conference on Friday, and added that further tests would be conducted ahead of Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
With Ducharme unavailable, assistant coaches Alex Burrows and Luke Richardson ran Friday's gameday skate, along with goalie coach Sean Burke.
After defeating Vegas 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday even the series, the Canadiens are set to host their first game of the third round on Friday.
Ducharme, who took over in-season after the team fired Claude Julien, has guided the Canadiens to a 9-4 record this postseason. He had a 15-16-7 record upon taking over behind the bench during the regular season.