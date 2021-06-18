Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined for at least 10 days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Ducharme had irregularities in his daily COVID-19 test. There has been no official announcement on Ducharme's status.

The team cancelled Ducharme's morning news conference on Friday, and added that further tests would be conducted ahead of Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

With Ducharme unavailable, assistant coaches Alex Burrows and Luke Richardson ran Friday's gameday skate, along with goalie coach Sean Burke.

After defeating Vegas 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday even the series, the Canadiens are set to host their first game of the third round on Friday.

Ducharme, who took over in-season after the team fired Claude Julien, has guided the Canadiens to a 9-4 record this postseason. He had a 15-16-7 record upon taking over behind the bench during the regular season. 