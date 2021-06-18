Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined for at least 10 days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Awaiting official word, but it’s believed Ducharme has tested positive for CoVid and will be sidelined at least 10 days. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2021

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Ducharme had irregularities in his daily COVID-19 test. There has been no official announcement on Ducharme's status.

The team cancelled Ducharme's morning news conference on Friday, and added that further tests would be conducted ahead of Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

With Ducharme unavailable, assistant coaches Alex Burrows and Luke Richardson ran Friday's gameday skate, along with goalie coach Sean Burke.

#Habs full morning skate is about to start with assistant coaches Burrows and Richardson and goalie coach Burke. For now it’s business as usual despite this morning’s announcement of Ducharme’s “irregularities” in his COVID test that forced him to isolate at home. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/5lNvhxaFcm — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 18, 2021

After defeating Vegas 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday even the series, the Canadiens are set to host their first game of the third round on Friday.

#Habs vs #VegasBorn Game 3:

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Merrill



Price

Allen@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 18, 2021

Ducharme, who took over in-season after the team fired Claude Julien, has guided the Canadiens to a 9-4 record this postseason. He had a 15-16-7 record upon taking over behind the bench during the regular season.