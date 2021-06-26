Habs' Ducharme set to return for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Head coach Dominique Ducharme says he should be back behind the bench for the Montreal Canadiens for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Dominique Ducharme affirme qu'il devrait être de retour derrière le banc pour le match 3.



Game 3 in Montreal on Friday, July 2 would complete the full 14 days since Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19.

Ducharme has been out since Game 3 of the third round against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canadiens defeated the Golden Knights in Game 6 on home ice in overtime on a goal from Artturi Lehkonen to send Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

They will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final which kicks off on Monday night.