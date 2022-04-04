The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Emil Heineman that begins next season

The team added that Heineman will sign a PTO this week and report to the Laval Rocket for the end of this season.

Heineman earn $750,000 at the NHL level next season and $832,500 in 2023-24 and 2024-25. The deal also contains signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. Heineman is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

Heineman scored 11 goals and tallied 16 points in 38 games with Leksands IF in the SHL this season and had 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 92 games since 2019.

Heineman, 20, was selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He was then traded to the Calgary Flames last April, along with a second-round pick in 2022, in exchange for Sam Bennett and a sixth-round pick in 2022. He was then acquired by the Canadiens on February 14, along with Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a 2023 fifth-round pick for Tyler Toffoli.