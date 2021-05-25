The Montreal Canadiens will be without forwards Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Jake Evans (undisclosed) for Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as neither player is taking part in warmups. Eric Staal will return to the lineup after a one-game absence and centre the fourth line alongside Joel Armia and Corey Perry

 

Lehkonen left Monday's Game 3 with an upper-body injury in the first period after logging just 3:12 minutes of ice time and did not return. The 25-year-old has not registered a point in the series thus far. 

Staal did not play in Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran centre registered an assist on Josh Anderson's opening goal in Game 1. The 36-year-old scored two goals and added one assist in 21 regular season games with the Canadiens. 

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.