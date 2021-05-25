The Montreal Canadiens will be without forwards Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Jake Evans (undisclosed) for Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as neither player is taking part in warmups. Eric Staal will return to the lineup after a one-game absence and centre the fourth line alongside Joel Armia and Corey Perry.

#Habs Staal is taking part in pregame warmup. No Lehkonen or Evans. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 25, 2021

#Habs vs #Leafs Game 4:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - KK - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Merrill



Price

Allen@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 25, 2021

Lehkonen left Monday's Game 3 with an upper-body injury in the first period after logging just 3:12 minutes of ice time and did not return. The 25-year-old has not registered a point in the series thus far.

Staal did not play in Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran centre registered an assist on Josh Anderson's opening goal in Game 1. The 36-year-old scored two goals and added one assist in 21 regular season games with the Canadiens.

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.