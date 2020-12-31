Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher exited Tuesday’s game with an upper body injury after taking an inadvertent knee to the head from teammate Ben Chiarot.

Brendan Gallagher ne sera pas de retour dans le match. Blessure au haut du corps.



Brendan Gallagher will not return. Upper body injury. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2020

The collision occurred late in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes after Gallagher had been hit by Jordan Staal. The 27-year-old fell backwards, right into the path of his teammate.

Gallagher stayed down after taking the hit and then headed straight to the dressing room after being helped off the ice.

The Edmonton native has appeared in 40 games this season for the Canadiens and has 15 goals and 17 assists. He played 10:57 before being removed from the game.