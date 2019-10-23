Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar suffered a lower-body injury after blocking a shot in practice, Habs head coach Claude Julien said.

Tatar took a puck off the foot before exiting practice. His status for Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks is unknown.

Tatar was playing with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher on the top line before getting hurt Wednesday.

In other Habs roster notes, Wednesday was Joel Armia’s first practice since being a late scratch last saturday in STL. Armia says if he feels the same tomorrow as he did today in practice, then he should be good to play Thursday. He says he suffered his LBI last Thursday vs Minny, practised the next day but wasn’t OK to play Saturday in STL.

Wednesday's practice line

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Armia/Suzuki

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Cousins - Thompson - Weal

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Chiarot - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Price

Kinkaid