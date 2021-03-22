Habs prepared for challenge of facing McDavid and Draisaitl three games in a row

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli will not be available for the team’s three-game series against the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme announced on Monday. He remains day-to-day and will be re-evaluated closer to the weekend.

The Canadiens are scheduled to host the Oilers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

The 28-year-old Toffoli was injured late in Friday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and did not play on Saturday.

He has appeared in 30 games this season for the Canadiens and has a team-leading 18 goals with nine assists.