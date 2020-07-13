How can the Habs upset the Penguins?

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Alexander Romanov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal pays Romanov $832,500 in each season, with signing bonuses starting in the 2020-21 season. He will join the Canadiens in their Phase 3 training camp after a seven-day quarantine upon his arrival from Russia, but is not eligible to play in the qualifying round against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Romanov, 20, had seven assists and a plus-21 differential in 43 games this past season with CSKA Moscow of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Moscow native played 86 career games with CSKA since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 26 penalty minutes with a plus-37 differential.

He also appeared in eight career playoff games, helping his team win the Gagarin Cup in 2018-19.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound defenceman suited up for Russia at the 2018 under-18 world championship and the 2019 and 2020 world junior championships

He was selected by the Canadiens in the second round, 38th overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.