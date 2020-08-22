Gallagher underwent surgery on Friday, was also playing with a 'little tear in his hip'

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters Saturday that forward Brendan Gallagher had surgery on his jaw performed Friday night and will fly home to British Columbia.

Bergevin also said Gallagher was playing through a "tear" in his hip which he suffered at the start of the play-in series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The forward was forced out of Montreal's first-round series after he was cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen in Game 5 Wednesday night. Niskanen was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for the hit.

Gallagher scored his first goal of the playoffs earlier in Game 5 as the Habs went on to win 5-3. But it was the Flyers who got the last laugh, eliminating the Habs with a 3-2 victory in Game 6 Friday night.

In 59 games for Montreal during the regular season, Gallagher had 22 goals and 21 assists for a total of 43 points.