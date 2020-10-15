Habs' Kotkaniemi to be loaned to Finnish club

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be loaned to Finnish club Assat.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin confirmed reports of the move in a conference call with reporters on Thursday and they are working on the logistics to get it done.

Kotkaniemi joins five other Canadiens prospects who are playing hockey in Europe as the NHL currently undergoes an unusually-timed offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20-year-old Kotkaniemi split his time last season between the Canadiens and the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Kotkaniemi scored six goals and added two assists in 36 games with Montreal during the 2019-20 season. He added four goals in 10 games during the 2020 NHL Playoffs.