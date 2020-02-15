The Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was a last-minute scratch with a lower-body injury minutes before their game against the Dallas Stars began on Saturday.

Drouin took part in the warmup before the game. Jordan Weal took his place in the lineup as Dallas went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

#Habs Julien said Drouin suffered an ankle injury Wednesday in Boston, played through it Friday in Pittsburgh, but couldn’t go Saturday after pregame warmup. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 16, 2020

Head coach Claude Julien told reporters that Drouin suffered an ankle injury Wednesday in Boston against the Bruins and played through it Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but was unable to go after warming up Saturday.

The forward has played four games since returning from a wrist injury that kept him out of the lineup for two months.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 23 games this season.

Montreal will be back in action on Tuesday in Detroit against the Red Wings.