The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Jonathan Drouin is a last-minute scratch with a lower-body injury minutes before their game against the Dallas Stars began on Saturday.

Drouin took part in the warmup before the game. Jordan Weal took his place in the lineup.

Jonathan Drouin ne participera pas au match de ce soir (blessé au bas du corps).



Jonathan Drouin will not play tonight (lower-body injury).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2020

The forward has played four games since returning from a wrist injury that kept him out of the lineup for two months.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 23 games this seaosn.