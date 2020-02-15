1h ago
Habs' Drouin out with lower-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Jonathan Drouin is a last-minute scratch with a lower-body injury minutes before their game against the Dallas Stars began on Saturday.
Drouin took part in the warmup before the game. Jordan Weal took his place in the lineup.
The forward has played four games since returning from a wrist injury that kept him out of the lineup for two months.
Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 23 games this seaosn.