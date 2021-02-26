Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was not present at the start of practice in Winnipeg on Friday, as interim head coach Dominique Ducharme says he is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

#Habs practice is underway in Winnipeg and Anderson is not present. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 26, 2021

Anderson left Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first period and did not return.

Early on in the game, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game. The 26-year-old Anderson has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.

Winnipeg went on to win the game 6-3, scoring three goals past Carey Price in the third period and spoiling Ducharme's debut behind the Habs' bench.

Ducharme told reporters on Friday that Jake Allen will start in goal on Saturday against the Jets.