Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins has been fined $2,688.17, the maximum allowable under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, for boarding Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mike Green, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

Montreal’s Nick Cousins has been fined $2,688.17, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Boarding Detroit’s Mike Green. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 8, 2020

The incident occurred in the first period of the Canadiens' 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Cousins was given a two-minute minor for cross-checking Green behind the Red Wings' net.

Cousins has five goals and eight assists in 38 games this season.