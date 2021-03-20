Canucks turn to Holtby as they aim for back-to-back wins over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli did not play Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks and is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury late in Friday's game.

Montreal went on to win the game 5-4 on a shootout winner from Tomas Tatar.

#Habs Ducharme says Lehkonen will draw in for Toffoli, who suffered a lower body injury late in last night's game and is day-to-day. Mete will return to the lineup and Ouellet will sit out. @TSN_Edge #Canucks — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 20, 2021

Toffoli, 28, leads the Canadiens with 18 goals and is tied for the team lead with 27 points through 30 games. The Scarborough, Ont., native sits third in NHL goal scoring behind Auston Matthews (21) and Connor McDavid (20).

Artturi Lehkonen, who slotted into the lineup in place of Toffoli, has been a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight games. Ducharme said before the game that he has no issues with Lehkonen's engagement and compete level but believes the young winger still has room to grow in the offensive end.

"I think he's got a level where he can be doing more things with the puck, creating more offence & making plays, using his shot to score more goals," said Ducharme.

Defenceman Victor Mete also re-joined the lineup on Saturday in place of Xavier Ouellet.