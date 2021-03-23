As a result of two Montreal Canadiens players being in the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the team’s games have been postponed through Sunday, March 28, the National Hockey League announced on Tuesday.

It is expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, March 29.

Montreal was scheduled to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and Friday, and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, March. 28.

More to come.