Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with top prospect defenceman Alexander Romanov today in Moscow, with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reporting that it was a positive meeting, though no decisions were made.

LeBrun gets the sense that Romanov will wait until after the KHL season is over to make his final decision as to whether or not he will make the NHL jump next season. His KHL contract with CSKA Moscow expires after this season.

Romanov, 19, was drafted by the Habs in the second round (38th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft. He was named best defenceman at the 2019 World Juniors after recording one goal and eight points as Russia won bronze. He was a part of the CKSA team that won the KHL's Gagarin Cup championship last year.

He has three assists in 31 games this season and was named to Russia's preliminary WJC roster.