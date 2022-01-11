The Montreal Canadiens are still in the opening stage of their general manager interviews, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun says the team plans on interviewing 10 candidates in Round 1 of their general manager search, but haven't talked to them all yet.

Believe that the Habs are still in Round 1 of their GM interviews. Have interviewed most of their candidates but not quite done yet. Again, told that they're interviewing around 10 candidates in Round 1. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 11, 2022

The Canadiens fired Marc Bergevin in late November after serving as the team's general manager since 2012. Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, were also let go.

Jeff Gorton was hired as the executive vice president of hockey operations following the firing.

Montreal is in last place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 7-23-4 over 34 games.