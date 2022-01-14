1h ago
Hughes re-emerges in Habs' GM search
Player agent Kent Hughes has re-emerged as a candidate in Montreal Canadiens' search for a new general manager, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun believes the Habs have circled back on Hughes this week and is among three or four candidates in consideration for the position.
TSN.ca Staff
Earlier on Friday, LeBrun said that the Canadiens had wrapped up the first round of GM interviews and were finalizing plans for a second round. The club has no firm timetable for the final hire.
Hughes, who is a part of Quartexx Management, represents many Quebec-born NHL players, including Boston Bruins' forward Patrice Bergeron, Pittsburgh Penguins' defenceman Kris Letang, and New York Rangers' forward Sammy Blais.