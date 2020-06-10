Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson re-affirmed his confidence in general manager Marc Bergevin and revealed that he won't be hiring a president of hockey operations during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Bergevin took over the general manager role for the Habs in May of 2012. He helped Montreal get into the playoffs four times during his first five years, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014.

The Canadiens have missed the postseason the past two seasons, but have a chance to get back this season if they defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a potential best-of-five play in series later this summer.

Bergevin has been staying in touch with all of his players during the quarantine. The team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., will be ready for players coming back to Montreal next week for voluntary, small group workouts.

Molson was asked if he thinks the Canadiens can get on a run and win the Stanley Cup if and when the season resumes.

“I never give up hope. Is this team built to win the Stanley Cup?" he said. "I don’t think so, but anything can happen in the playoffs.“

Molson says every player has the right to protest and that the organization is fully behind the Black Lives Matter cause.

“Every player has a right to express himself and I fully support that. Individuals have the right to protest or not," said Molson. "I believe [Black Lives Matter] is an important cause and our organization will continue to do what it can to make things better four the next generation.“