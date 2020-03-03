Things to look forward to for the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said on Tuesday that head coach Claude Julien will return for the 2020-21 season.

Bergevin made the announcement to reporters at the NHL's general managers' meetings in Boca Raton, FL.

En entrevue ce midi à Boca Raton, Marc Bergevin assure que Claude Julien sera l’entraîneur-chef du #CH la saison prochaine. Plus de détails sous peu sur https://t.co/34SMDopfcU, à #hockey360 et lors du match de ce soir. — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) March 3, 2020

"Claude will coach the team in October, November and December, as well," Bergevin said when asked if Julien would be back in the fall.

Julien, 59, is in his third full season since taking over as a mid-season replacement for Michel Therrien on Feb. 24, 2017. The Habs made the playoffs that year, but missed the postseason in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The team currently sits on 69 points, fifth in the Atlantic Division, nine points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final divisional playoff spot and nine behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Bergevin said that the team's performance isn't simply a result of coaching.

"No one is satisfied with the results we have achieved so far this year," Bergevin said. "And we will have to do everything to raise expectations next year in order to achieve our goals. But it's not a change of coach that will get us there. Our players must also take the necessary means to help us achieve these goals. We all have to take the blame for this year and it’s collectively that we’ll get better next year."

In his first stint with the Habs from 2002-03 to 2005-06, Julien coached in 159 games, going 72-62-10-15 until he was fired halfway through the season and replaced by then-GM Bob Gainey.

Prior to his second tenure with the Habs, Julien coached the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. He notably spent 10 seasons behind the bench with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 with another Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Julien won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2009. He also won a gold medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

He began his coaching career in the QMJHL for the Hull Olympiques, where he won the 1997 Memorial Cup. From 2000-2003, he was head coach of the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs, the Habs’ then-affiliate.

The native of Blind River, Ont. played 14 NHL games as a defenceman with the Quebec Nordiques.

The Canadiens are next in action later on Tuesday when they visit the New York Islanders.