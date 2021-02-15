Bergevin: 'We have no intention of moving' Mete

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Monday that he has no plans to trade defenceman Victor Mete.

Mete’s agent, Darren Ferris, made a trade request public at the end of January, saying “there isn’t opportunity to get in the lineup. It’s best for both the player and the team.”

The 22-year-old has since appeared in three games this season, averaging 15:26 of ice time. He is minus-2 and without a point in those three games.

“We have no intention of moving Victor and I was clear with the agent on that,” Bergevin said Monday, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

The Woodbridge, Ont., native had four goals and 11 points in 51 games last season. He had two assists in 10 playoff games in the NHL’s Return to Play.

Drafted in the fourth round (100th overall) by Montreal at the 2016 NHL Draft, Mete made the Canadiens as a 19-year-old after three seasons with the OHL’s London Knights.

He is currently playing out a one-year, $735,000 deal and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.