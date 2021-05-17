Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price made his return to game action Monday night with the AHL's Laval Rockets as he works his way back from injury.

The 33-year-old Price, who has been sidelined with a concussion since April 19, made 13 saves on 15 shots in 39:38 minutes of action.

Price gave up two goals on the first four shots he faced before settling in and turning away the final 11 that came his way.

The Habs netminder is expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs to kick off Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.