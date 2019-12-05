Primeau set to make first NHL start against Avalanche

Montreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche.

#Habs Julien confirms Primeau will make his NHL debut vs #Avalanche. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 5, 2019

Primeau, 20, was called up on Monday after backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid was put on waivers and demoted to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

In 12 games this season with the Rocket, Primeau has a .910 save percentage and 2.58 GAA with a 7-4-1 record.

Primeau was drafted by the Habs in the seventh round (199th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft. He spent two seasons in the NCAA with Northeastern University, winning the Mike Richter Award in 2018-19 as the top goalie in college hockey.