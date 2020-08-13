Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains on Wednesday night in Toronto, the team announced Thursday.

“He is presently there and he’s under[going] tests to determine exactly the nature of his condition,” GM Marc Bergevin said in a statement. “This has nothing to do with COVID.”

Bergevin said Julien is not expected to return to the bench for the duration of Montreal’s best-of-seven, first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Habs dropped Game 1 by a 2-1 margin earlier on Wednesday before Julien was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Associate coach Kirk Muller, who was head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes from 2011-14, will take over as acting head coach until Julien’s return. Muller will be working in conjunction with assistants Dominique Ducharme and Luke Richardson.

“We understand that Kirk does not speak French, but there are exceptional circumstances and we are asking you for your understanding,” Bergevin said. “Out of respect for Claude’s family, I will not answer any further questions about his medical condition.”

Julien, 60, was making his second playoff appearance in his second stint as the Canadiens’ head coach. The Blind River, Ont., native guided the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 and holds a 66-53 all-time playoff record behind the bench.

