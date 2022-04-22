The game of hockey has lost one of its greatest and most celebrated players, as Montreal Canadiens icon and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has passed away at the age of 70.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur," said Canadiens president Geoff Molson in a statement. "All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world.

"Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport."

A native of Thurso, Que., Lafleur appeared in 1,126 games over 17 seasons with the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques. He scored 560 goals and added 793 assists. A five-time Stanley Cup champion with Montreal, Lafleur’s 1,353 points – 1,246 of them coming with the Habs to make him the franchise’s all-time leading scorer – are 29th in NHL history.

Nicknamed ‘The Flower’ and ‘Le Demon Blond,’ Lafleur’s prodigious talent became evident in junior hockey. In 1970-71, he tallied 130 goals for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Quebec Remparts en route to a Memorial Cup triumph that spring.

Guy Lafleur’s hockey career is the stuff of legends. He won a Conn Smythe Trophy, two Hart Trophies, three Lester Pearson Awards as the players’ choice for most outstanding player, five Stanley Cups and earned six berths on the first all-star team.

Lafleur was taken with the first-overall pick in the 1971 NHL Entry Draft by the Canadiens, but not without some great finagling by legendary general manager Sam Pollock.

Knowing that a pair of Quebec-born stars would be available at the top of the 1971 draft board in Lafleur and Marcel Dionne, Pollock acquired the top pick from the California Golden Seals the prior year in exchange for the Habs’ first-round pick in 1970. When it appeared that the L.A. Kings would finish last the following season, Pollock traded centre Ralph Backstrom to Los Angeles. Backstrom helped lift the Kings past the Seals and Oakland’s eventual last-place finish gave the Canadiens the No. 1 pick – and Lafleur.

His 14-year tenure with the Habs was filled with silverware. Lafleur won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the NHL’s leading scorer (1976-1978) and shares the Canadiens’ franchise record for goals in a season (with linemate Steve Shutt) with 60. The winner of the Hart Trophy in 1977 and 1978, he became the first player in NHL history to record six straight seasons of at least 50 goals and 100 points from 1975 to 1980.

The careers of four players trace the lineage of Canadiens royalty: Howie Morenz, named best hockey player of the half-century (1900-1950), Rocket Richard, an immortal flag for the province of Quebec; Monsieur Beliveau, hockey’s ultimate standard-bearer; and Guy Lafleur, who was born to play hockey.

Lafleur’s career in Montreal ended at the start of the 1984-85 season. In a scoring slump and unhappy with his playing time and his relationship with teammate-turned-head coach Jacques Lemaire, he asked for a trade. Knowing the backlash he would face for moving a franchise legend, general manager Serge Savard would not honour his request. So after countless records and five championships, Lafleur announced his retirement and the Canadiens retired his No. 10 that season.

Following his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, Lafleur returned to the NHL with the Rangers that fall at the age of 37. He became just the second player to continue his active career following his induction into the Hall of Fame after Gordie Howe (followed later by Mario Lemieux).

He appeared in 67 games for the Rangers, scoring 18 goals and adding 27 assists. He went on to join the rival Nordiques in the summer of 1989, finishing his career with 24 goals in 98 games over two seasons.

Lafleur was Montreal’s No. 1 overall pick in 1971 after back-to-back 100-goal seasons with the Quebec Remparts. He was voted Canada’s top athlete in 1977 and named the greatest player in Quebec League history in 2019.

Lafleur represented Canada internationally on three occasions, most notably at the 1976 Canada Cup. He had a goal and five assists in seven games in the tournament, as Canada defeated Czechoslovakia in the final to win gold.

Lafleur, named one of the NHL's top 100 players of all time in 2017 by the league, was the sixth Canadiens player to have his number (No. 10) retired.

In 2008, the Canadiens immortalized Lafleur with a bronze statue in front of the Bell Centre, next to those of legends Howie Morenz, Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau. He was also inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the QMJHL’s Hall of Fame in 1997. The QMJHL retired Lafleur’s No. 4 throughout the league last year and he was named a Distinguished Honouree of the Order of Hockey in Canada last month.

For a six-season stretch in the 1970s nobody on the planet played hockey like Guy Lafleur, piling up six consecutive 50-goal, 100-point seasons and outscoring everybody else by at least 80 points, an average of nearly 15 per season.

Quebec Premier François Legault paid tribute to Lafleur, a native of Thurso, Que., on Twitter.

"Quebec has lost a giant," Legault said. "I want to offer my most sincere condolences to his family and his loved ones. All of Quebec is thinking of you. Guy Lafleur is one of our legends. He left a mark on an entire generation of Quebecers. He made us dream. He made us win."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a noted Canadiens fan, said Lafleur was "unlike anyone else on the ice."

"His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe," Trudeau posted on Twitter. "A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world.

"We’ll miss you, Number 10."

Lafleur is survived by his wife Lise, his sons Martin and Mark, his mother Pierrette, his grand-daughter Sienna-Rose and his sisters Lise, Gisèle, Suzanne and Lucie.