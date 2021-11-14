Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that goaltender Jake Allen is day-to-day and is still being evaluated for a proper diagnosis after he exited Saturday's game following a collision with Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Dominique Ducharme confirms that Samuel Montembeault will start. Jake Allen is day-to-day and is still being evaluated for a proper diagnosis.



Mike Hoffman (upper-body injury) won't play, so Adam Brooks draws into the lineup. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2021

Allen exited the game with under a minute left in the first period and did not return. Goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket after the game.

Ducharme also confirmed that backup goaltender Samuel Montembeault, who finished Saturday's game in a 3-2 overtime loss, will be in net Sunday night against the Boston Bruins.

