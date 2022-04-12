25m ago
Habs' Allen, Barron done for season with injuries
The Montreal Canadiens will be without goalie Jake Allen and defenceman Justin Barron for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to injuries, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Allen has a groin injury while Barron has an ankle injury that won't require surgery. Both are expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.
The 31-year-old Allen is 9-20-4 on the season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 35 games with the Habs this season, his second in Montreal.
Barron, a 20-year-old rookie, has one assist and one goal over just five games this season. He was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche last month as part of Montreal's return for Artturi Lehkonen.
Additionally, forward prospect Emil Heineman is in Montreal to receive treatment for an upper-body injury suffered while playing in Sweden.