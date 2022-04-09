14m ago
Canadiens' Allen (lower-body) leaves game vs. Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and will not return.
Allen left the game near the end of the first period after a flurry in front of the Canadiens' net that led to Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews scoring to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.
The 31-year-old left the game after allowing one goal on 15 shots and was replaced by goaltender Sam Montembeault.
Allen has registered a 9-20-4 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average this season.
University of Toronto student Alex Bishop is the emergency backup goaltender should Montembeault not be able to finish the game, according to TSN's John Lu.