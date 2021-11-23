Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen says he has been medically cleared and will play Wednesday against the Washington Capitals. 

Allen sustained a concussion in an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 13. He says he initially felt okay after Larkin ran him over but after a concussion spotter had him pulled and he was tested, he was kept out of action. 

In 14 starts this season, the 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average. 

Defenceman Brett Kulak will not accompany the team on their three-game road trip due to a lower-body injury. 

The 27-year-old has five assists in 20 games this season while averaging 16:22 TOI. 