Habs Ice Chips: Allen returns, while Price continues to work his way back

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen says he has been medically cleared and will play Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

#Habs Allen says he was medically cleared and will play Wednesday at Washington.



Allen says he initially felt OK after Larkin ran him over but after concussion spotter had him pulled and he was tested he was kept out of action. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 23, 2021

#Habs Allen says he was the first NHL goalie ever pulled by a concussion spotter when the protocol was implemented. Allen says he’s grateful that the league implemented the practice. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 23, 2021

Allen sustained a concussion in an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 13. He says he initially felt okay after Larkin ran him over but after a concussion spotter had him pulled and he was tested, he was kept out of action.

In 14 starts this season, the 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.

Defenceman Brett Kulak will not accompany the team on their three-game road trip due to a lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old has five assists in 20 games this season while averaging 16:22 TOI.