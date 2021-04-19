Montreal Canadiens veteran goalie Carey Price was replaced by Jake Allen after a scoreless opening period against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night.

The Habs did not give a specific reason for Price's departure, but he did come into contract with Oilers forward Alex Chiasson during a disallowed goal by Connor McDavid and took a shot up high from Leon Draisaitl late in the first.

The Canadiens say Carey Price won’t return tonight. He took a bump from Alex Chiasson on Connor McDavid’s disallowed goal, and a shot up high from Leon Draisaitl late in the first. No indication from Montreal as yet what the issue is. — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) April 20, 2021

Price returned to game action on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators after being sidelined since April 5 with a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old is 12-7-5 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage over 24 games this season, his 14th with the Habs.